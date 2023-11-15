As of 2023, Maine has 23 cities, 431 towns, and 28 plantations. While all are undoubtedly 'Kenough,' some stand out as more 'Kenough' than others.

So, what does it mean to be ‘Kenough’?

The phrase "I am Kenough" originated from Mattel’s 2023 comedy ‘Barbie’ movie. It conveys the message that men don't require approval from anyone to feel fulfilled and respected; they are enough just as they are.

This lesson encourages those who may feel lost or insecure that they don't have to conform to traditional masculinity or align with the patriarchy. Instead, they should find happiness in being true to themselves.

To be “Kenough” means to be sufficient. Men need not conform to an overly masculine image or pretend to be someone they're not. The same principle applies to the towns, cities, and municipalities of Maine—they are 'Kenough' just as they are.

Let's take a closer look at a few examples:

Fort Kent

Fort Kent, located up north in Aroostock County, is a welcoming small town that exudes a strong sense of community. Throughout the year, residents and visitors alike can partake in a variety of outdoor activities, making the most of each season. Notably, Fort Kent boasts an Olympic biathlete training center, hosts the annual CAN-AM dogsled race, and is home to the historically significant Fort Kent Blockhouse—originally constructed in response to the Aroostook War and now recognized as a national historic site. The town's principal industries encompass agriculture, with a focus on potatoes and forestry, as well as textiles.

Kenduskeag

Situated in Penobscot County, Kenduskeag derives its name from the Penobscot language, roughly translating to "eel weir place," "eel catching place," or "little eel river." The town's name underwent various spellings by European colonists before settling on its current form.

Kennebunk

In York County, Kennebunk proudly declares itself as "the only village in the world so named," a proclamation featured on a locally famous sign. The town's motto reflects a sense of confidence. To the Abenaki people, Kennebunk means "the long cut bank," likely referring to the extensive bank behind Kennebunk Beach.

Kennebunkport

Kennebunkport, renowned for its beaches, lighthouses, and seafood, is a charming coastal town in Maine. Transforming from a historic fishing village, it has become a popular seaside tourist destination. Notably, Kennebunkport served as the summer residence of former U.S. President George H. W. Bush.

Let's not overlook the entirety of Kennebec County, located in the South-central portion of our Pine Tree State. The county, with a population of 123,642 at the 2020 census, derives its name from the Eastern Abenaki, signifying "large body of still water, large bay." Naturally, everything in Kennebec County is also unquestionably ‘Kenough.’

It's crucial to emphasize that every town, city, and municipality in Maine is worthy, adequate, and perfect just the way they are—they are all enough.

They may not all be explicitly ‘Kenough,’ but they all embody their unique essence.

