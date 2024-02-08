This Maine Steakhouse Has Been Named the Best in the State

Maine has no shortage of fantastic restaurants scattered throughout our Pine Tree State, and this steakhouse, in particular, is garnering national attention.

Seriously, from the Piscataqua River Bridge to the northernmost tip of Madawaska, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that there are thousands, if not tens of thousands, of great places to eat.

No joke, if there’s something that Maine gets right, it’s food. But when you think of 'Maine food,' does your mind immediately turn to 'steakhouse?'

You wouldn’t be wrong if you thought of other popular Maine dishes or genres of dishes.

Our Pine Tree State is globally renowned for its food and the unique culinary offerings found in and around Maine. From our official State Crustacean, the lobster, to our official State Berry, the wild blueberry, to our official State Treat, the whoopie pie, and everything in between, Maine has no shortage of iconic snacks to choose from. Even our official State Soft drink, Moxie, holds significance to our identity. We don’t mess around with our sustenance.

But steakhouses? In Maine?

A steakhouse is generally a more upscale restaurant that specializes in high-quality steaks, chops, and meats. Steakhouses may also offer other cuts of meat including poultry, roast prime rib, and veal, as well as fish and other seafood.

According to a report from Rentech Digital, it's estimated that there are over 15,000 steakhouses across the country. Additionally, according to IBIS World, the steakhouse restaurant industry made nearly $8 billion in 2023. So it’s safe to say that Americans love their meats.

But what actually is the best steakhouse in Maine?

According to The Daily Meal, which recently published an article highlighting ‘The Best Steakhouses In Every State,’ The Lost Fire in Kennebunkport was the pick for Maine.

Regarding The Lost Fire, The Daily Meal says,

Germán Lucarelli is an Argentine chef who has brought his nation's style of steakhouse to Maine. Unsurprisingly, The Lost Fire spotlights the grill with a range of steaks being available including USDA Prime T-bone and USDA Prime porterhouse. What's more, those with large appetites can request customized cuts from the meat cellar. These are prepared and cooked to order.

What are your thoughts on The Daily Meal’s selection of The Lost Fire as Maine’s best steakhouse?

