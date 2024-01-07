Significant Snow Storms will Hit Northern Maine Soon

Aroostook County is looking at significant snowfall Tuesday evening and Wednesday, January 9 and 10. Snow is also in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14... and more is on the way.

PRESQUE ISLE & HOULTON AREAS, TUE & WED, JAN 9 & 10

Southern and Central Aroostook County will see a similar forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Up to 8 inches of snow possible.

Tuesday Night 1-9: 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. Winds gusting to 15 - 25 mph. Low of 13.

Wednesday 1-10: 3 to 5 inches of snow. Rain mixing with snow through the morning and afternoon. Gusts of wind up to 20 - 30 mph. High of 42.

Wednesday Night 1-10: Snow showers in the evening. Low of 33.

FORT KENT & MADAWASKA AREAS, TUE & WED, JAN 9 & 10

The Fort Kent and Madawaska areas will get substantial accumulations and wind on Tuesday & Wednesday. Up to 13 inches possible.

Tuesday Night 1-9: 3 to 5 inches with wind gusting to 10 - 20 mph. 33 for the low.

Wednesday 1-10: 5 to 8 inches of snowfall. Rain mixing with snow during the day. 39 for the high.

Wednesday Night 1-10: Showers through the evening. 34 for the low.

More Snow on the Way for Sat & Sun, Jan 13 and 14

More snow and stormy weather is on the horizon too for all of northern Maine. Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14 will also bring plowable snow to most of Aroostook County, Maine. Up to 8 inches possible.

PRESQUE ISLE, HOULTON, FORT KENT AND MADAWASKA AREAS

Saturday 1-13: 1 to 3 inches expected. Winds at 10 - 15 mph. High of 31.

Saturday Night 1-13: 3 to 5 inches of snow. Gusts at 20 - 30 mph. 23 for the low.

Sunday 1-14: 1 inch with 10 - 20 mph winds. 25 for the daytime high.

Potential Snow on Tues & Wed, Jan 17 and 18

The forecast also shows significant snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16 and 17. Look for updates on this potential storm.

Weather Resources

For more information, go to weather.com and the NWS in Caribou.

