Did You Know Taylor Swift Filmed A Music Video In Maine?
Thirteen years ago, before she took over the world, Taylor Swift was in the 207.
Since Taylor Swift landed at Bangor International Airport for a brief layover last week and had everyone around here buzzing with excitement, we thought it would be a good time to jump in the time machine and take a look back at when she was in Kennebunkport, to not only film part of a music video, but when she also came back again to perform a live show.
Back in August of 2010, when she was strictly still a country artist, she came to Maine to make a video for the track "Mine" In the clip, you can see her frolicking on Colony Beach, right here in the great state of Maine.
When she released the video to Country Music Television, she came back to Kennebunkport, to perform live outside St. Anne's Church, on August 27th, 2010, and we just happen to have found some fan-shot footage of the show, and back then, cell phone cameras were still a little primitive to say the least!
Her surprise gig even made the local news.
In the following 13 years, she made the switch to pop music, and the rest is history, check out this list of accomplishments:
- 200 million records sold globally
- The most-streamed woman on Spotify and Apple Music
- The highest-grossing female performer ever
- On the list of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time
- 12 Grammy Awards (including three Album of the Year wins)
- A Primetime Emmy Award
- 40 American Music Awards
- 39 Billboard Music Awards
- 23 MTV Video Music Awards
- 111 Guinness World Records
