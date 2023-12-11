This is the time of year to ask for presents! We have our list, who would you like to see?

Never too early to start dreaming of those hot summer nights at Maine Savings Amphitheatre. In fact, show are already being lined up for next years concert list, so it's never too early to dream!

This got us thinking about what shows would people like to see in 2024 on the Bangor Waterfront. There have been a few announcements so far, but most of them are still a few months away, so why not make a wish list of the shows we would all like to go to?

Check out our picks, and of course, please tell us your suggestions! You never know who may be watching…

Santa, Here Is Our 2024 Bangor Waterfront Concert Wish List! Never too early to start dreaming of those hot summer nights at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Gallery Credit: Kid