Win Tickets to Niall Horan at the Maine Savings Amphitheater

Shout Out to the Winners

Congratulations to the winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win tickets to see Niall Horan at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Wednesday, June 19.

Add Q 96.1 to Your Phone

Add Q 96.1 as a contact on your phone so you know we’re calling you to win. The number is 764-5600.

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered. We’ll contact the winners by phone.

Enter to Win

Waterfront Concerts

For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

