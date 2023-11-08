This Is The Last Weekend To See The Taylor Swift Movie In Bangor
This is your last chance to see the "Eras Tour" on the big screen!
Let's face it, it is Taylor Swift's world, and we just live in it. To say 2023 has been her year, would be an understatement to say that least. Hit after hit sings, albums, and now she has added a box-office busting concert film to her already impressive resume. Oh, and it is also the highest grossing concert film of all-time.
Since opening on October 13th, "Taylor Swift-The Eras Tour" has grossed $231 million worldwide, and that is just from mostly weekend only engagements at movie theaters. Due to the incredible demand to see the movie, it has been extended for one final go around, this weekend at Bangor Mall Cinemas.
Here are the times for the final showings:
Friday
11:45am
3:40pm
7:15pm
Saturday
11:45am
3:40pm
7:15pm
Sunday
11:45am
3:40pm
7:15pm
You can pre-purchase tickets here
Filming occurred in August 2023 at three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on a budget of $10–20 million, which means it has been an unprecedented success.
The film is broken up into 10 acts, that span the various eras of her music career, including tons of chart topping hit songs:
Act I – Lover
Act II – Fearless
Act III – Evermore
Act IV – Reputation
Act V – Speak Now
Act VI – Red
Act VII – Folklore
Act VIII – 1989
Act IX – Acoustic set
Act X – Midnights
This weekend don't miss the magic of seeing Taylor on the big screen, one last time!
