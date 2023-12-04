Yes, Taylor Swift Was in Bangor, and We Have the Memes to Prove It

In case you've been living under a rock, yes, Taylor Swift was in Bangor last week.

One of the world's most famous women, named Time's Person of the Year on Dec. 6, touched down at Bangor International Airport overnight Nov. 30. According to the Instagram account Taylor Swift Jets, which diligently tracks her travels on her two private jets, Swift's arrival in Bangor was around 11 p.m.

Swift, who was on her way from London, paused in Bangor to clear customs before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, where she had been earlier in the week.

Despite her short stay of only about an hour, the pop sensation was apparently quite busy during her time in Bangor.

Local businesses had some fun with Swift's brief visit.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Damon’s Beverage and Redemption shared a photo of Swift’s jet parked outside their location on Hogan Road, with a caption playfully suggesting she might have stopped to restock. Bantering with commenters who suggested alternatives, Damon’s humorously mentioned that landing a plane at Stompers Wine & Beverage Superstore in Holden would be no easy feat.

Tracey's Seafood in Sullivan joined in the Photoshop festivities, posting a picture of Swift and her jet in front of their restaurant with a caption that connected Bangor International Airport to Tracey's, quoting Swift’s song "Wildest Dreams" written in the sky.

Benjamin's Pub took it a step further, suggesting that Swift not only visited Benjamin’s Pub in Bangor but also went inside to grab a drink at the bar. Their caption featured a photoshopped image of Swift at the Benjamin’s Pub bar, saying, “Had a special guest here Thurs night. Long flight, might as well refuel with a classic cocktail made by the one and only Clarko!”

Here's to hoping the next time Taylor is in town, she stays a bit longer.

