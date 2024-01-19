They're back! A show that the whole family can enjoy, returns!

After being spoiled rotten with some amazing shows in 2023, it is shaping up to be another great year in 2024. In addition to all the cosmetic changes that have happened at the venue, this is the time of year when they start announcing shows that will entertain us all summer long on the Bangor Waterfront.

When it comes to concerts, the kiddos usually get the short end of the stick, since more adult-friendly artists commonly perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater, but that's all about to change in July.

On Sunday, July 28th, the massively popular "Kidz Bop" will bring their brand of fun pop music, back to Bangor.

Kidz Bop is an American children's music group that performs family-friendly cover versions of pop songs, from artists like Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift & more!

Kidz Bop has sold over 21 million albums and has generated over 4.5 billion streams. They have also expanded to include merchandise, music videos, talent search competitions, and of course live performances.

They also have been named Billboard's No. 1 Kids' Album Artist for 11 consecutive years, and Spotify announced in December 2020, that Kidz Bop is the top streamed artist in the US on the Spotify Kids app.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, January 26th, at 10am. You can get them at the Bangor Waterfront concerts website. Or, before they even go on sale, you can enter below to win yourself a pair.

There will also be a Pre-Sale on Thursday, January 25th, from 10 am-10 pm. Use the code KIDZ