Brownfield Man on Fire after Crash Helped by Good Samaritan

Police said a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a man stuck in his car and on fire after a crash in Brownfield on Tuesday evening. The accident happened on Center Conway Road around 6 pm.

Car and Driver Catch Fire after Landing on Its Front End

The 60-year-old Brownfield man lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, hitting a big rock and going into the trees. The car landed on its front end and burst into flames. The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle and on fire when he got out.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Oxford County Sheriff's Office loading...

Good Samaritan Put Out Flames on Driver

The Good Samaritan lives close by and was able to put out the flames on the driver, according to WGME News. He got the driver away from the car fire until first responders arrived on the scene.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said the Good Samaritan “without a doubt saved the life of the individual involved.”

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Oxford County Sheriff's Office loading...

Flown to the Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Officials said he was in critical condition.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Oxford County Sheriff's Office loading...

Get our free mobile app

MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested for OUI after Driving Wrong Way on Highway

READ MORE: Caribou Man Faces 10+ Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.