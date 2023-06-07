Brownfield Man on Fire after Crash Helped by Good Samaritan
Police said a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a man stuck in his car and on fire after a crash in Brownfield on Tuesday evening. The accident happened on Center Conway Road around 6 pm.
Car and Driver Catch Fire after Landing on Its Front End
The 60-year-old Brownfield man lost control of his vehicle and went off the road, hitting a big rock and going into the trees. The car landed on its front end and burst into flames. The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle and on fire when he got out.
Good Samaritan Put Out Flames on Driver
The Good Samaritan lives close by and was able to put out the flames on the driver, according to WGME News. He got the driver away from the car fire until first responders arrived on the scene.
Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said the Good Samaritan “without a doubt saved the life of the individual involved.”
Flown to the Hospital with Life-Threatening Injuries
The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Officials said he was in critical condition.
