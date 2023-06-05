Two People Seriously Injured and Dog Died in Head-On Collision

A dog was killed and two people had to be removed from their vehicles following a head-on collision in Woolwich on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 am on Shaw Road. Witnesses said a delivery van crossed the center lane on Route 1 and hit a car going the other direction.

The van driver, 61-year-old Shawn C. McNeill from Laughlin, Nevada, formerly of Bath, Maine and the driver of the car, 41-year-old Kristin L. Nawrocki from Woolwich, had to be removed from their vehicles. They were both taken to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

The dog traveling with Nawrock died at the Maine Veterinary Medical Center in Scarborough after suffering serious injuries. Officials said they are continuing to investigate the case.

