Two People Seriously Injured and Dog Died in Head-On Collision
A dog was killed and two people had to be removed from their vehicles following a head-on collision in Woolwich on Saturday morning.
Two People Injured and Dog Dead after Head-On Collision
The crash happened around 9:30 am on Shaw Road. Witnesses said a delivery van crossed the center lane on Route 1 and hit a car going the other direction.
Drivers had to be Extricated from their Vehicles
The van driver, 61-year-old Shawn C. McNeill from Laughlin, Nevada, formerly of Bath, Maine and the driver of the car, 41-year-old Kristin L. Nawrocki from Woolwich, had to be removed from their vehicles. They were both taken to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.
Dog Died at Local Animal Hospital from Injuries
The dog traveling with Nawrock died at the Maine Veterinary Medical Center in Scarborough after suffering serious injuries. Officials said they are continuing to investigate the case.
App Alerts and Breaking News
Download the station’s app for free to get app alerts when breaking news happens.
- MORE NEWS: Maine Man Gets 5 Years after More than 1 Pound of Meth Seized
- READ MORE: Maine Man Died and Woman Airlifted after Crash & Collision