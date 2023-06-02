Crash Report Said Truck Driver at Fault for Hitting Maine Student
The Maine Department of Public Safety has issued a report that said the truck driver was at fault for hitting a 13-year-old student after getting off the bus in Gray on Tuesday.
Report Said Truck at Fault in Accident
According to the report, the truck driver did not yield to the school bus. He locked up his breaks when he tried to stop, and hit the student crossing the street. The incident happened on Lewiston Road in Gray around 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon. A diagram shows the events.
GoFundMe Page Set Up for Teenager in Recovery
The 13-year-old student is recovering in the hospital after surgery. A GoFundMe page has been created.
Truck Driver Issued a Citation
The truck driver has been issued a citation, according to WGME News. The tractor-trailer is owned by Bard Trucking in Farmington.
