Maine Man Arrested for OUI after Driving Wrong Way on Highway
The Maine State Police arrested a 40-year-old man for OUI after he drove the wrong way on the highway Friday night.
David Stafford from Brunswick was taken into custody and charged with Operating Under the Influence, Driving to Endanger, and Failure to Stop for law enforcement.
Reports of a Wrong Way Driver
Police responded to reports of a wrong way driver around 9:55 pm. The driver was in Bowdoinham and heading southbound in the northbound lane on I-295.
Trooper Performs P.I.T. Maneuver to Stop Vehicle
The Maine Department of Public Safety said Trooper Ian Dunn “met the vehicle head on” as the vehicle was going around 78 mph. Trooper Dunn did a U-turn, caught up with the car and did a P.I.T maneuver to immobilize the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The case is being investigated.
