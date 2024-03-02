One Person Escaped Fire and Taken to the Hospital in Maine

One person was injured early Friday morning in a camper fire on Primrose Lane in West Gardiner.

One Person Escaped the Fire and Taken to the Hospital

The West Gardiner Fire Department said the person was living in the camper. They escaped the fire and were taken to an area hospital. Their name and age were not released. The person’s condition was also not released.

Camper and Adjacent Residence on Fire

When firefighters arrived on the scene around 6 am, the camper was fully involved and “an adjacent 2-story residential structure heavily involved with fire through the roof,” said the West Gardiner Fire Department.

Fire Investigation Remains Open

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7:40 am. The fire is under investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

