A 29-year-old man from Lubec has been sentenced to more than two years for stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

Lubec Man Gets More Than Two Years in Prison

Jeremy C. Lyons received a 33 month sentence in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Monday. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker presided over the sentencing. Lyons will also have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on December 9, 2022.

State Police Lab Matches Suspect's DNA at the Scene

Court records show that Lyons stole three Colt pistols in October 2022 after breaking into Pineo’s True Value in Machias. He left a Gatorade bottle and Maine State Police Crime Laboratory was able to match his DNA.

Defendant Threatened Confidential Informant

When Lyons realized he was being investigated for a federal crime, he threatened bodily harm in July 2022 to a confidential source who gave information to authorities. He also challenged a confidential informant to a fight. Lyons later asked the person to testify for him.

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

The agencies involved in the investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maine State Police investigated the case and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

