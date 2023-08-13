Maine Man Gets 51 Month Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficking

A Maine man was sentenced to 41 to 51 months in prison for drug trafficking fentanyl and cocaine base in and around Androscoggin County.

Drug Trafficking Sentence

Zachery Paradis (aka “Pee Wee”) from Auburn was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen in Portland. His prison term will be followed with three years of supervised release. He entered a guilty plea in December 2022.

Undercover Purchases

Court Records show the FBI did a controlled purchase of 10 grams of fentanyl from Paradis in March of 2022. The exchange was captured on video and audio recordings. During the purchase, Paradis “bragged of multiple other crimes including being involved in a 2021 shooting in Lewiston.” Agents also bought 12.8 grams of cocaine base in April 2022.

Suspect s a Career Criminal

Paradis has a long criminal history with at least ten convictions as an adult. He has two federal firearms convictions.

Agencies and Departments Involved in the Case

The investigation involved the FBI’s Southern Maine Gang Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lewiston Police Department and the Auburn Police Department.

