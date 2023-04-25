A Florida man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in northern Maine.

Court records show that between May and July of 2018, 32-year-old Jared Fogg obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida and distributed it around Bangor and Houlton through a group of co-conspirators.

Traffic stop in Lincoln yields evidence of drug trafficking

On July 12, 2018, law enforcement stopped a white Ford pickup truck with Florida plates in Lincoln, Maine, in which Fogg was a passenger. A search of the vehicle revealed 125 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the headliner of the cab and nearly $20,000 in cash in Fogg’s bag. Agents also confiscated heroin, cocaine and two loaded 9mm handguns.

Fogg was "Big Fish" in trafficking crystal meth in Houlton area

According to court records, Fogg had been linked to drug activity in northern Maine on multiple occasions prior to the traffic stop. In 2017, a source told the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency that Fogg commonly traveled from Florida to northern Maine and would remain in the area for 2 to 3 weeks at a time in order to sell crystal meth. Other co-operating defendants stated that Fogg was the main methamphetamine source for the Houlton area.

Fogg faces a minimum of five years and maximum of 40 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5 million, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office. He will be sentenced after the completion of a pre-sentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case.

