A woman was shot and is recovering and a man is dead following a domestic situation in Waterboro Sunday afternoon.

A shooting was reported to the York County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on November 13, 2022. The Lakeview Drive vicinity was closed for several hours as SWAT teams, deputies and police were on the scene.

The woman had a non-life threatening injury after being shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment and released, according to WGME.

Jeremy Rideout was in the home and did not respond to law enforcement’s efforts to talk to him.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies entered the house with a search warrant, Rideout had “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

This news story will be updated with more information when it is released. Look for additional details on the homepage, on social media and on the app. Download the app for breaking news and alerts.

