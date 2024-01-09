Can You ID Two People who Smashed Windows at a Maine Store?

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two people who smashed windows and damaged property at the Family Dollar Store in Waterboro on Sunday.

Two People Smashed Store’s Windows

The store is located at 1009 Main Street. The incident happened in “the early hours of January 7th,” said The York County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo and Surveillance Video Released

Officials released a still image of the masked subjects and a video.

Law Enforcement Looking for Information

If you have any information about the two subjects in the photo and video, contact Deputy Levi Johnson. The office phone number for the Sheriff’s Office is (207) 324-1113. You can also reach out to authorities on the York County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

