Maine Teen Dies After Losing Control of Vehicle & Getting Ejected

According to WGME 13, a 19-year-old Maine man died Friday night when he lost control of his car and was ejected.

Hunter Cordaro, 19 of Lebanon, was driving Friday night on on Lebanon Road in North Berwick. Authorities responded to find Cordaro had apparently lost control of his 2012 Mini Cooper as he was going around a corner. Cordaro was ejected during the crash.

First responders attempted live-saving measures at the scene but Cordaro was pronounced dead despite their efforts.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police say they do believe excessive speed was at least one fact in the Friday night crash.

15 Events We Were Talking About In 2021 There is no doubt that a lot has happened in the last twelve months. In fact, so much has happened that there is a good chance you may not remember all of the big events from the last year. That's why we've put together a list of some of the big events that affected us in New England.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!