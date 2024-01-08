Crash Knocks Out Power and Closes Road in Maine

A crash early Sunday morning knocked out power to over 200 customers in the Waterboro area.

Power Outage Following Car Accident

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on Middle Road. The roadway was impassable and traffic was diverted.

Road was not Passable after Crash

Officials advised drivers to find an alternate route. Middle Road was not passable from McLucas Road to Clark's Bridge Road.

Information About Motorists

Information about the driver’s condition, name and age were not released.

Breaking News Alerts and App Updates

