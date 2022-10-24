Missing 21-Year-Old New Brunswick Woman

The RCMP is asking for help from the public to help locate a missing 21-year-old woman from Rusagonis, New Brunswick who hasn't been seen for a month.

Samantha Butler was last seen on September 25th at approximately 3 a.m., near Karen Drive in Rusagonis, according to a news release from the Oromocto detachment. Butler was reported missing to police on Monday, October 24.



The RCMP say they have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Oromocto RCMP Oromocto RCMP loading...

Samantha Butler is approximately five feet two inches (157 cm.) tall, and weighs about 110 pounds (50 kilograms). She has brown eyes and black hair.

Butler has several tattoos, including a happy face on the middle finger of her right hand and a lightning bolt behind her left ear. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police say.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Samantha Butler, you are asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at (506) 357-4300.

Oromocto RCMP Oromocto RCMP loading...