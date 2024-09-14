Police Investigating after Human Remains Found in Maine

artolympic/Thinkstock

Human remains were found Friday afternoon near Texas avenue in Bangor.

Human Remains Found

The Bangor Police Department said the human remains were found in a wooded area around 1 pm.

Police said Death not Connected to Crime

Police said they do not believe the death of the person was related to a crime, according to WABI News.

Examination and Investigation

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office was investigating and examining the remains.

