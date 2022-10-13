Saint John Police say a 21-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after his bicycle collided with a delivery truck in the northeast section of the city.

Police and emergency personnel were called to the crash near the 400 block of Westmorland Road around 2:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police.



Emergency first aid was rendered at the scene and the young man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the commercial delivery truck was not injured. Police say the identity of the cyclist will not be released at this time.

Traffic Reconstruction, Forensic Services and the Major Crime Unit were called in to investigate. Traffic was diverted on Westmorland Road between Depot Court and Consumers Drive throughout the afternoon.

Investigators with the Saint John Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at (506 648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).