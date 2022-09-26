Police Investigate Break, Enter and Assault in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force is investigating a violent home invasion early Sunday that left a 56-year-old man injured.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to a break, enter and assault at a residence in the 500 block of Crown Street, according to a news release from Saint John Police. A male suspect described as being in his late thirties, about 5’6”- 5’7” tall, and wearing a mask and black clothing allegedly forced his way into the home.



Police say the intruder assaulted the 56-year-old male resident with a weapon. The victim escaped the residence to get help while the suspect left on foot, police say. The victim of the assault sustained “non-life-threatening” physical injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect had not been identified or arrested. The Saint John Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Investigators are looking for possible witnesses or anyone in the area that has video surveillance of the incident shortly after midnight Sunday.