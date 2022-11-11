18-Year-Old Critically Injured in Collision in Saint John, N.B.

An 18-year-old man was critically injured Thursday night after two vehicles collided at an intersection in the city of Saint John.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Fairville Boulevard and Bleury Street at around 8:20 p.m.

It was reported that a pickup truck was travelling east on Fairville Boulevard through the intersection. Police say the pickup collided with a sedan that was headed west and turning left in the intersection onto Bleury Street. This area is close to the on/off ramps to New Brunswick Route 1.



Young driver hospitalized following Saint John collision

Saint John Police say an 18-year-old man who was driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition. No other injuries were reported. The name of the victim was not released.

A number of citizens stopped to render assistance before emergency responders arrived. The Saint John Police Force is thanking the public for their help.

Saint John Police asking for help from public in their investigation into crash

The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit, Forensic Services and Accident Reconstruction were called to investigate the collision. Investigators are now appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the crash at the time it occurred.

If you have any information that may be helpful, you are asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).