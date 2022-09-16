The Saint John Police thwarted an apparent bank robbery early Friday morning after a man allegedly broke into a bank in Uptown Saint John.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at a bank on King Street at 3:53 a.m., according to a news release from the Saint John Police Force. Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a broken door.



A 39-year-old man was discovered inside the bank and arrested for break and enter, police said. He is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at (506) 648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

