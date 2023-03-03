Maine Wardens Looking for Missing 42-Year-Old Man

The Maine Warden Service is trying to locate a missing 42-year-old man from Greene, Maine. The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office is also a part of the search.

Wardens and Deputies Looking for Missing Man Who Went Ice Fishing

Adam McAllister has been missing since Monday, February 27 when he was last seen at his residence at 104 Quaker Ridge Road. Officials said he “had talked about going ice fishing.” He may have been on foot.

Description of Adam McAllister

Wardens provided a description of McAllister who is 42-years-old. He is slender, standing 6’0”. He weighs 106 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair, and a beard.

Officials Looking for Information

Contact the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife or the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about his whereabouts. Call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 207-624-7076 extension 9.

