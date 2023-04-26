A husband and wife were arrested Tuesday following a six-month investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl throughout Hancock County.

Last September, MDEA special agents opened an investigation involving the sale of the highly addictive and deadly drug by Jacob and Crystal Carney of Hancock, Maine. The investigation included a number of undercover purchases of fentanyl from the couple, according to regional Commander Peter Arno.

Just before noontime Tuesday, MDEA investigators and sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on the Buttermilk Road in Lamoine. Thirty-two-year-old Jacob Carney and 37-year-old Crystal Carney (AKA Crystal Costin) were taken into custody and charged with two counts each of Aggravated Trafficking in fentanyl.

Drugs and other evidence confiscated from home in Hancock, Maine

Police and drug agents later executed a search warrant on the Carney’s residence on Thistle Lane in Hancock. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency reported they seized roughly 46 grams (1.6 ounces) of fentanyl, $6900 in suspected drug proceeds, along with a 2016 Kawasaki off-road motorcycle, which investigators allege had been traded for fentanyl. Estimated street value of the fentanyl seized was about $7000, Arno said.

Minor child placed in custody of state

At the time of the search, there was a minor child in the home. A referral was made to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The Carneys are being held at the Hancock County Jail with no bail. Both are expected to make an initial court appearance this week.

The MDEA was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Ellsworth Police Department. This investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely, Arno said.

If you suffer with substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.