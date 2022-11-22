Three men were arrested Monday night in Sullivan for the the "most serious drug trafficking offenses" after a weeks-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Fentanyl, Cocaine, 12-gauge shotgun and Drug Proceeds Seized

Law Enforcement executed a search warrant November 21 around 8:00 p.m. on Morancy Road. Officials seized “approximately 330 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35 grams of cocaine, $3700 in suspected drug proceeds, along with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $55,000.”

MDEA MDEA loading...

Assisting Agencies in Serving the Warrant

Involved in the search were agents from the MDEA, the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI. The investigation included undercover purchases of fentanyl at the Morancy Road residence.

Suspects Arrested and Charged

The three men arrested and charged include 27-year-old Steven Maldonado Rodriguez from South Lawrence, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico, He’s facing charges of Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule Drugs. Forty-one-year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan, Maine is charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking Schedule W Drugs, and 58-year-old Randolph Garland from Sullivan is charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs.

Ongoing Investigation

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said, “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Share Information

The MDEA asks the public to contact them if you know of any illegal drug activity in your area. You can text MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

