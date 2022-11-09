Maine Man Arrested in 26-Year-Old Sexual Assault Cold Case

A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for a 26-year-old sexual assault cold case in Hancock County. Maine State Police Detectives arrested Jason Follette for sexually assaulting a then 21-year-old woman who is now 47-years-old.

DNA from 1996 Crime Scene Recovered

Police said Follette sexually assaulted the woman in her apartment in the town of Hancock on August 11, 1996. Officials collected evidence and recovered DNA at the scene from an unknown male. A warrant was obtained for the arrest of “John Doe” on August 2, 2002.

Sample Testing Help Identify Suspect

With the advancement of DNA technology and genetic genealogy over the years, the DNA sample was tested by Othram Inc. Detectives with the Maine State Police were able to identify Follette as the suspect wanted for the crime in 1996.

Arrest and Charges

Follette was arrested without incident at a pier in Gouldsboro, Maine on November 9, 2022. He faces a charge of Gross Sexual Assault with other charges pending. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Law Enforcement Investigating the Case

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation over the years including the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Marine Patrol, Hancock DA’s office, Maine State Police Troop J, the Maine State Police Crime Lab, and the many State Police Detectives.

