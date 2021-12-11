Two Men Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Jacksonville, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested two men and seized firearms, drugs, and money as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Carleton County.

Police executed a search warrant on Friday.at a residence on Lockhart Mill Road in Jacksonville, N.B., just north of Woodstock. A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested at the scene, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. The RCMP did not release the identities of the two men.

During the search of the home, police say they seized significant quantities of what is thought to be cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin (from psychedelic mushrooms) and marijuana. Officers also confiscated three firearms, ammunition, other prohibited weapons, money and drug trafficking paraphernalia, Ouellette said.

New Brunswick RCMP

The 26-year-old man was released on conditions and the 29-year-old man was kept in custody on an unrelated warrant of arrest. Both men are scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on March 1, 2022.

This investigation was the result of a joint operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

The investigation is ongoing. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

The RCMP said the public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).