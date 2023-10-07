Maine Woman Found Dead and Man Shot Himself in Front of Firefighters
Police said a 30-year-old woman’s death was a homicide and a 38-year-old man shot himself in the head on Maine Street in Lisbon Falls.
Woman Found Dead and Man Shot Himself
Kylee Turcotte of Lisbon Falls was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and Benjamin Peterson of Pittston was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in critical condition.
Firefighters “heard a woman scream”
The incident happened around 7 am Friday morning when Firefighters at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station “heard a woman scream in the area of Main Street,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Man Shot Himself in the Head
Moss said “as Firefighters were drawn to the roadway they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun.”
Death Ruled a Homicide
Turcotte was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy where her death was ruled a homicide.
Police: “Former Relationship Together”
Moss said “Turcotte and Peterson were in a former relationship together.”
Ongoing Investigation
The lower section of Main Street in Lisbon Fall was closed for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police Detectives investigated the scene. Police continue to investigate and said there is no threat to the public.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Damage at Madawaska Church
- READ MORE: Man Crashed in Pineland Farms Potato Company Parking Lot
Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished
The 10 Weirdest TV Shows Based on Beloved Movies
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman