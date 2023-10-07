Police said a 30-year-old woman’s death was a homicide and a 38-year-old man shot himself in the head on Maine Street in Lisbon Falls.

Woman Found Dead and Man Shot Himself

Kylee Turcotte of Lisbon Falls was found deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and Benjamin Peterson of Pittston was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in critical condition.

Firefighters “heard a woman scream”

The incident happened around 7 am Friday morning when Firefighters at the Lisbon Falls Fire Station “heard a woman scream in the area of Main Street,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Man Shot Himself in the Head

Moss said “as Firefighters were drawn to the roadway they observed a male step from a vehicle and shoot himself in the head with a handgun.”

Death Ruled a Homicide

Turcotte was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy where her death was ruled a homicide.

Police: “Former Relationship Together”

Moss said “Turcotte and Peterson were in a former relationship together.”

Ongoing Investigation

The lower section of Main Street in Lisbon Fall was closed for several hours as Maine State Police and Lisbon Police Detectives investigated the scene. Police continue to investigate and said there is no threat to the public.

