Death of 57-Year-Old Maine Man Ruled a Homicide

The Maine State Police said the death of a 57-year-old man from Anson found in his car Saturday in Madison has been ruled a homicide.

Maine Man Found Dead in Vehicle

Mark Trabue’s body was “discovered deceased inside his vehicle” around 8 pm. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Investigating

Detectives and Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene and talking to witnesses, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

“Manner of Death a Homicide”

His body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner Office in Augusta and an autopsy was done on Sunday. Officials “ruled the manner of death a homicide,” said Moss. “The cause of death is not being released at this time. Investigators say there is no threat to the public.”

ALSO READ: Presque Isle Police Charge Two People with Drug Trafficking

News Updates and App Alerts

Updated information will be posted when it is released and made available. The station’s app is a free download. Get breaking news and alerts sent to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.