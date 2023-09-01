61-Year-Old Maine Man Arrested for Murdering Former Roommate

The Maine State Police arrested a 61-year-old man from Madison on Friday and charged him with murder.

Madison Man Arrested for Death of Anson Man

Roland Flood was charged with murdering 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson. Trabue’s body was found on July 8 around 8 pm in his vehicle at a cemetery on East Houghton Street in Madison.

“Flood had lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before Trabue was killed,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Medical Examiner Ruled Death a Homicide

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta ruled the death a homicide, said Moss. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central was assisted by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Flood was taken to Somerset County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for a later date. This news story is developing and more information will be posted when it is released and made available.

