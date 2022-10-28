Child Dies in Crash and Another Child Has Life-Threatening Head Injury

Police said a child died at the scene of a crash Thursday night in Madison, Maine and another child suffered a life-threatening head injury.

Third Child and Two Adults Sustain Non-Life Threatening Injuries

A third child and two adults had non-life threatening injuries, said WGME All five people involved in the crash were taken Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

According to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Robert Simonds from Madison was driving the vehicle. The other adult passenger was 28-year-old Ashley Corson from Madison.

Vehicle Went off the Road and Hit a Tree

The two adults and three children were traveling in the same vehicle when it went off the road and hit a large tree.

The accident happened on Route 148 in the central Maine town around 11 p.m.

Investigation into the Crash

Law enforcement said the Investigation is ongoing. The scene of the accident is being reconstructed by the Maine State Police. The Sheriff's Office said the Somerset County District Attorney's Office will look at the case.

Get our free mobile app

New Updates and App Alerts

This news story from Madison, Maine will be updated with additional information when it is released and made available to the media and the public. Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts when the news happens.