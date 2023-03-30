30-Year-Old Central Maine Man Charged with Manslaughter & OUI

A 30-year-old man from Madison, Maine is facing charges after his son was killed in a car crash while he was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Police Said He was Under the Influence of Drugs

The crash happened on Route 148 in Madison in October, 2022. Robert Simonds was driving his truck reportedly under the influence of crack and marijuana, according to the Morning Sentinel. He went off the road and collided with a tree.

Several People In the Vehicle

Several people were in the vehicle when it crashed. Simonds’ seven-year-old son was killed and his one-year-old son had a serious head injury. The childrens' mother and a nine-year-old child were injured. Police said that it appeared no one was wearing a seat belt.

Police Investigation

During the investigation, police said Simonds was traveling over 80 miles per hour. He had told police he was going close to 55 mph.

Charges and Bond

Police arrested Simonds last week and charged him with manslaughter, criminal operating under the influence, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He has been released from the Somerset County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

