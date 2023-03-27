A 33-year-old woman from Dixmont has pleaded guilty to Drug Trafficking in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties.

Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

Sarah McBreairty entered her plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Friday. She is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to make false statements to federal firearms dealers.

Drugs Distributed in Northern Maine

Court records show that McBreairty conspired with others between January 2018 and December 2021 to traffic meth and fentanyl to Aroostook County and Penobscot County. She distributed large amounts of the illegal drugs to local dealers after getting them from the source. McBreairty also made false statements to buy firearms from a federal licensee in Holden. The guns were obtained for her sources. The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denied her purchase of the weapons after a background check.

ALSO READ: Route 1 Collision Claims Life of Caribou Fire Captain

Facing Multiple Charges

She is facing 10 years in prison in addition to a $10 million fine and five years supervised release for the drug conspiracy charge. For the firearms charge, McBreairty faces up to five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

Investigation Started in 2019

Her charges stem from an investigation into a drug ring following a traffic stop in September 2019 on I-95. The Maine State Police seized five pounds of meth during the stop. Seventeen people are part of the conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl into Aroostook and Penobscot Counties, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Get our free mobile app

Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine