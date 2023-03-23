Pregnant Drive-Thru Employee in Maine Exposed to Fentanyl in Cash

A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he handed a $10 bill with fentanyl rolled up in it to a pregnant employee at a drive-thru restaurant.

Pregnant Employee Handed Fentanyl in Money at Drive-Thru Restaurant

Erric Stack from Oxford was taken into custody following a call to police reporting the drive-thru worker got powder on her hands and on the counter. Police said the powder was “tested and identified as fentanyl.” Officers had also received reports that Stack was nodding off in the drive-thru.

Drive-Thru Worker Felt Ill

Stack was given his order and left the restaurant. Shortly after, the employee who was handed the money with fentanyl began to feel ill. Oxford Police Chief Rickie Jack said, “This was especially concerning since she was pregnant.”

Employee Examined by Medical Personnel

The woman was examined by medical professionals and “was found to have no lasting health concerns,” according to police.

Multiple Charges

Stack was later located and arrested. He is facing several charges including aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon/substance, and possession of a schedule W drug, according to WGMR News.

Jail and Bail

He is being held on $1,000 bail at the Oxford County Jail.

