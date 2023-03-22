TSA Found a Loaded Gun in Carry-On Bag at Bangor International Airport
The Transportation Safety Administration at the Bangor International Airport said they found a loaded .38 caliber gun in a passenger’s carry-on luggage on Monday.
Passenger Said He Forgot He Had the Gun
The 57-year-old man told the TSA he had forgotten he had the firearm in his luggage. The gun had six rounds. It was detected during security screening. Officials escorted the passenger to his vehicle where he secured the gun.
Second Time this Year ay BIA
It’s the second time this year that a firearm has been found by security at the Bangor International Airport, according to the TSA.
Statement from the TSA
The Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening, Michael Hughes, “Once again our officers are on top of preventing firearms from entering the secure area of the airport. Passengers who are traveling with firearms need to ensure they are properly packed in their checked baggage and declared. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm it can slow or shut down security screening until the police resolve the incident.”
Fines and Penalties
The Transportation Safety Administration can charge travelers with a civil penalty for having a gun or parts of a gun at an airport checkpoint. Fines for a first offense can range from $3,000 to $15,000 depending on the mitigating circumstances, said the TSA.
More Information on the TSA Homepage
The TSA details how to travel with a gun on their website, including passengers with a permit and members of TSA PreCheck.
