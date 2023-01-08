A Lincolnville man has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a 47-year-old man is ruled a homicide.

Death of 47-Year-Old Maine Man Ruled a Homicide

The Maine State Police said Kevin Curit from Lincolnville was deceased when law enforcement arrived on the scene Friday at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. A 911 call had reported an “unresponsive male” to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office around 9:39 am on January 6.

Crime Scene Investigation

Detectives and Evidence Technicians with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit processed the scene and interviewed witnesses on Friday and Saturday morning, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Medical Examiner Rules Death a Homicide after Autopsy Results

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Saturday morning and based on the results, ruled Curit’s death a homicide. Moss said the Attorney General’s Office has requested that the cause of death be withheld at this time.

Lincolnville Man Arrested and Charged with Murder

Detectives with the Maine State Police arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton from Lincolnville on Saturday morning and charged him with murder. Pendleton was taken to the Waldo County Jail and is being held without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

