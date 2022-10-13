A 30-year-old woman from the Minto area remains behind bars after being charged with second degree murder in the death of a 52-year-old man in Maugerville, N.B.

Oromocto RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a reported assault Sunday evening at a home on Highway 105, according to a news release from Corporal Hans Ouellette. When police arrived around 7 p.m., they found a 52-year-old man “unconscious and gravely injured.”



Man suffering from "life-threatening injuries" taken to hospital

The victim, who was identified as Alexander "Andy" Ladds of Maugerville, was transported to hospital Sunday night and died the following day. Investigators from the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit determined the death to be the result of a homicide, Ouellette said.

Homicide investigation leads to arrest of 30-year-old woman

Less than 24 hours after responding to the reported assault, police identified a person of interest in connection with the investigation. On Monday evening, police say they arrested 30-year-old Jodie Carrie Clark at a residence in Newcastle Creek without incident.

Clark appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on Tuesday and was charged with second degree murder. She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on November 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Police did not release any details of how Ladds was fatally injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Secure Web Tips at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Police say the investigation is ongoing.