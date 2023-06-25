One Man Died in Lincolnville, Maine House Fire

One man died in a house fire on Miller Road in Lincolnville Saturday morning around 9:43 am.

Fire Crews Find Body in House Fire

According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, firefighters with the Lincolnville Fire Department “located a deceased adult male inside the residence.”

Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Moss said “the deceased was removed from the scene and transported to a local funeral home where an exam will be completed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.” The identification of the body has not been released.

Assisting Departments and Ongoing Investigation

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the scene. Assisting the Lincolnville Fire Department was the Hope Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Northport Fire Department, Searsmont Fire Department, Belfast Fire Department, Rockport Fire Department.

MORE NEWS: Fort Fairfield Police Arrest Van Buren Woman for Drug Possession

App Alerts and News Updates

This news story will be updated with more information when it is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]