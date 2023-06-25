One Man Died in Lincolnville, Maine House Fire
One man died in a house fire on Miller Road in Lincolnville Saturday morning around 9:43 am.
Fire Crews Find Body in House Fire
According to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety, firefighters with the Lincolnville Fire Department “located a deceased adult male inside the residence.”
Office of Chief Medical Examiner
Moss said “the deceased was removed from the scene and transported to a local funeral home where an exam will be completed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.” The identification of the body has not been released.
Assisting Departments and Ongoing Investigation
The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the scene. Assisting the Lincolnville Fire Department was the Hope Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Northport Fire Department, Searsmont Fire Department, Belfast Fire Department, Rockport Fire Department.
App Alerts and News Updates
This news story will be updated with more information when it is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- ALSO READ: Two Presque Isle Men Arrested in Fort Fairfield for Heroin, Meth
- READ MORE: Five People Arrested in Three Major Drug Busts in Maine