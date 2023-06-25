Fort Fairfield Police Arrest Van Buren Woman for Drug Possession

The Fort Fairfield Police Department said a 30-year-old woman from Van Buren has been arrested for drug possession and violating conditions of release.

Van Buren Woman Arrested on Drug Charges & More

Brianna Berry was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by police for a traffic violation on Limestone Road on Tuesday, June 20. Fort Fairfield Chief of Police, Matthew E. Cummings said Berry “was in violation of her bail conditions by not being at her residence after her court ordered curfew.”

K-9 Alerted to Drugs in the Vehicle

A Border Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 detected the “presence of narcotics in the vehicle,” said Chief Cummings. Officers searched the vehicle and found “Fentanyl powder located among Berry’s personal items.”

Arrested and Taken to Jail

Berry was taken into custody and transported to the Caribou Police Department. She was taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

Previous Charges

Chief Cummings said “Berry was previously charged in March for possession of Fentanyl in Caribou.”

