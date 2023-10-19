Maine Man and Woman Arrested for Drug Possession

A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in Medway.

Two People Charged with Drug Possession

The East Millinocket Police Department said Robert Beaulieu from Dover and Danielle Armour from Dover were taken into custody on October 10 around 10:30 pm.

Man was on Probation

Sgt. Carlson stopped them at the Circle K in Medway and confirmed that Armour was on probation.

Police Seized Meth and Fentanyl

Sgt. Carlson, Ofc. Sallies and Ofc. Levasseur searched both Armour and Beaulieu and seized meth and fentanyl.

MORE NEWS: Body Found on Athletic Track at Maine High School

Drug Possession Charges

Armour was charged with Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs. Beaulieu was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs.

