Fully Engulfed Fire Destroyed Family Home and Garage in Maine
A family home was totally destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning on Pattagumpus Road in Medway.
Home and Garage Engulfed in Flames
The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and crews arrived around 4:45 am.
No Reported Injuries
No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for, according to WABI News.
Structures Destroyed by Fire
The single family home and the garage were both destroyed in the blaze, said the Medway Fire Department.
Maine Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating the Cause
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials reminded the public to check to make sure smoke detectors are working properly.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
Get our free mobile app
- READ MORE: 36-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after her Vehicle Hit a Tree
- ALSO READ: Fort Fairfield Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.
Gallery Credit: Stacker