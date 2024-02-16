One Man Died and Woman Rescued from Fire in Madawaska, Maine
A 62-year-old man from Madawaska died in a house fire and one woman was rescued early Friday morning at 126 5th Avenue.
The Maine State Police said the man who died is believed to be Gary Levesque. “His sister, 70-year-old Diana Levesque, was the person who was rescued from the residence.”
Early Morning Fire in Madawaska, Maine
The Madawaska Fire Department and the Madawaska Police Departments arrived on the scene around 12:39 am to find two people trapped in the house.
Two Officers Rescued Woman
“Two police officers who arrived on scene first were able to enter the residence and rescue an adult female. An adult male was trapped inside the residence and could not be rescued,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Female Flown by Life Flight
Diana Levesque was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center and later transported to a southern Maine hospital by Life Flight. The deceased man’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.
Two Officers had Injuries
“The two police officers sustained minor injuries while rescuing Levesque. They were treated at a local hospital and released,” said Moss.
Assisting on the Scene
Police said there is no evidence of foul play. The investigation is ongoing. Assisting on the scene was Madawaska Rescue and the Frenchville Fire Department.
