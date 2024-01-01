Two Children & One Adult Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Maine

One man and two children were injured in a crash Saturday on Route 7 in Corinna.

Car left the Road and Struck a Tree

The single-vehicle accident happened near the Newport town line around 10:39 am on December 30. The 2017 Ford Taurus went off the roadway and hit a tree.

10-Year-Old was in Critical but Stable Condition

The Maine State Police said a 10-year-old was in critical but stable condition. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center. A 7-year-old had minor injuries and was transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

48-Year-Old Man Taken to Hospital

The driver, 48-year-old James Smith from Newport, had minor injuries and was also taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital.

Driver had Suspended License

“Smith has a suspended driver’s license in both Maine and Florida,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Crash Investigation is Ongoing

The crash remains under investigation. Route 7 in the area was closed for about two hours and reopened.

Law Enforcement and First Responders

The Maine State Police were assisted on scene by the Newport Police Department, Corinna Fire Department and ambulance crews from Dexter, Newport and the Northern Light Life flight ground crew.

