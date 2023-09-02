Maine Man Arrested for OUI, Drug Possession & Stealing Firearms
A 35-year-old man was arrested for OUI, stealing firearms, drug possession, criminal mischief and other charges after a burglary in Turner on Monday.
Police Locate Wanted Man with Warrants
The Androscoggin Sheriff's Office was actively looking for Matthew J. Pepin from New Gloucester. He was located and taken into custody by the Rumford Police Department.
Facing Multiple Charges
Pepin is facing multiple charges including Burglary (Dwelling), Theft by Unauthorized Taking (Firearms), Illegal Possession of Firearm, Stealing Drugs (Prescription), Criminal Mischief, Operating After Suspension, Violation of Conditional Release.
Charges for Active Warrants
Pepin also had warrants out for his arrest with charges for Violation of Conditional Release, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl Powder, Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drug and Operating Under the Influence.
Call Police with Information
The vehicle used in the burglaries was also located. If you have additional information, contact the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office at (207) 753-2599.
