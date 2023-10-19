Two Maine Women Arrested after Fentanyl and Meth Seized

Two women were taken into custody after meth and fentanyl were seized following a traffic stop in Medway.

Two Women Arrested for Drugs Found

The East Millinocket Police Department said 41-year-old Gertrude Lawrence from Abbott and 39-year-old Jade Marsh from Bangor were taken into custody on October 12 around 1 am.

Active Warrant and Bail Conditions

Sgt. Carlson stopped their vehicle on Medway Road and determined that Lawrence had an active warrant and Marsh had bail conditions and was on pre-trial.

Drug Paraphernalia Found in Vehicle

Carlson “observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.” Sgt Carlson and Ofc. Perreault searched the vehicle and Ofc. Sallie searched Marsh.

Meth and Fentanyl Found during Search

Officers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine that fell from Marsh's clothing. Police also seized suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle.

ALSO READ: A Maine Man and Two Women Arrested for Drug Possession

Arrests and Charges

Lawrence was arrested on her active warrant and Marsh was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Violation of Bail.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: How Many Waffle Houses Are in Every State? Ever wonder how many Waffle Houses are in every state in America? We've got you covered in this smothered, covered, and scattered ranking of states by locations based on data from World Population Review Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy